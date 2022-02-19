HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Seattle

Thunderbirds 3, Chiefs 1 First Period 1. Spokane, Bertholet 17 (McCarry) 1:12. 2. Seattle, Gustafson 19 (Svejkovsky, Hanzel) 9:58 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Swetlikoff Spo (tripping) 9:22. Second Period 3. Seattle, Rempe 12 (Ciona, Myatovic) 2:38. 4. Seattle, Mynio 3 (Okonkwo Prada, Ludwig) 13:56. Penalties \u2014 Spokane bench (too many men, served by Gizowski) 5:03; Hughes Spo, Sward Spo, Rempe Sea (roughing) 11:23; Gustafson Sea (holding) 14:19. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Rybinski Sea (hooking) 1:36; Lane Spo, Rempe Sea (major, major-fighting) 3:34; Cheveldayoff Spo, Okonkwo Prada Sea (roughing) 15:11; Ciona Sea (holding) 17:33. Shots on goal by Spokane 4 4 12 _ 20 Seattle 12 11 9 _ 32 Goal \u2014 Spokane: Michaluk (L, ). Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Spokane: 0-3; Seattle: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Bryan Bourdon, Brett Iverson. Linesmen \u2014 Trevor Beaton, Michael McGowan. Attendance \u2014 3,043 at Seattle.