HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Winnipeg

Thunderbirds 4, Ice 3 (OT) First Period 1. Winnipeg, Savoie 16 (Benson, Lambos) 2:39 (pp). 2. Seattle, Schaefer 16 (unassisted) 18:02 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Sanders Sea (roughing) 0:54; Latimer Wpg (too many men) 3:41; Savoie Wpg (inter. on goaltender) 4:02; Prosofsky Wpg (roughing) 9:11; Ciona Sea (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-charging) 9:11; Allan Sea (interference) 16:43; Zloty Wpg (high sticking) 19:53; Myatovic Sea, McClennon Wpg (roughing) 19:53. Second Period 3. Seattle, Crnkovic 19 (Korchinski, Davidson) 7:16 (pp). 4. Winnipeg, Savoie 17 (Zloty, Benson) 19:28. Penalties \u2014 Nash Wpg (high sticking) 6:27; Hanzel Sea (tripping) 8:28. Third Period 5. Seattle, Schaefer 17 (Davidson) 7:13. 6. Winnipeg, Geekie 18 (Sward, Zloty) 14:39. Penalties \u2014 Armstrong Wpg (tripping) 4:58. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Seattle 13 11 4 4 _ 32 Winnipeg 13 13 7 0 _ 33 Goal \u2014 Seattle: Milic (W, ). Winnipeg: Hauser (32 shots, 28 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Seattle: 1-5; Winnipeg: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Corey Koop, Nolan Powell. Linesmen \u2014 Matt Granger, Ryan Cooke. Attendance \u2014 1,621 at Winnipeg.