HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Portland

Winterhawks 2, Thunderbirds 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Gottfried Sea, Stefan Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:18; Knazko Sea (cross checking) 15:53; Schaefer Sea, Chyzowski Por (roughing) 17:00.

Third Period

1. Portland, Nguyen 5 (unassisted) 8:46.

2. Portland, Stefan 13 (Kozak) 19:13 (pp).

Penalties — Lacombe Sea (cross checking) 8:46; Schaefer Sea (cross checking) 19:08.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 10 2 7 _ 19
Portland 10 16 12 _ 38

Goal — Seattle: Milic (L, ). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-0; Portland: 1-2.

Referees — Mark Heier, Ian Jendro. Linesmen — Eric McLaughlin, Toby Wolfe.

Attendance — 4,925 at Portland.

