HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Kelowna

Rockets 3, Thunderbirds 2 (1st OT)

First Period

1. Seattle, Ciona 2 (Gustafson, Hanzel) 19:41.

Penalties — Graham Kel (hooking) 2:34; Kovacevic Kel (roughing) 5:12; Bauer Sea (high sticking) 5:12; Ludwig Sea (tripping) 7:40; Feist Kel (tripping) 12:13.

Second Period

2. Seattle, Ciona 3 (Popowich, Knazko) 3:16.

3. Kelowna, Szturc 1 (Graham, Flamand) 6:28 (pp).

4. Kelowna, Dorey 1 (Cristall, Poole) 12:45.

Penalties — Korchinski Sea (slashing) 5:24; Svejkovsky Sea (roughing) 6:43.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Pacheco Kel (inter. on goaltender) 2:29; Popowich Sea (slashing) 10:18.

First Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Schaefer Sea (tripping) 15:03.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 12 8 11 7 _ 38
Kelowna 4 12 8 5 _ 29

Goal — Seattle: Milic (29 shots, 26 saves). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-3; Kelowna: 2-5.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Josh Long, Dustin Minty.

Attendance — 3,515 at Kelowna.

