HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Kamloops

Thunderbirds 2, Blazers 1 (OT) First Period 1. Kamloops, Bankier 10 (Stankoven, Seminoff) 18:26. Penalties \u2014 Mittelsteadt Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:27; Mittelsteadt Sea, MacPherson-Ridgewell Kam (major, major-fighting) 2:27; MacPherson-Ridgewell Kam (interference) 2:27; Stankoven Kam (tripping) 9:11; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Dube) 13:42. Second Period 2. Seattle, Popowich 3 (Schaefer) 1:19 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Ciona Sea (tripping) 0:59; Dube Sea (tripping) 9:33; Masters Kam (tripping) 12:42. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Englot Kam (tripping) 4:28. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Seattle 7 15 5 2 _ 29 Kamloops 15 15 8 1 _ 39 Goal \u2014 Seattle: Milic (W, ). Kamloops: Ernst (29 shots, 27 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Seattle: 0-3; Kamloops: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Brett Iverson, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen \u2014 Riley Balson, Derek Hatch. Attendance \u2014 4,489 at Kamloops.