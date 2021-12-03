HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Prince Albert

Raiders 5, Pats 2 First Period 1. Prince Albert, Stanick 7 (Wiesblatt, Aquilon) 12:07. 2. Prince Albert, Sanders 3 (Johnston, Sorensen) 15:08. 3. Prince Albert, Sanders 4 (Wiesblatt, Sorensen) 19:56. Penalties \u2014 Svozil Reg (interference) 17:02. Second Period 4. Regina, Howe 8 (Svozil, Bedard) 13:24 (pp). 5. Prince Albert, Herman 6 (Latimer) 14:44. 6. Prince Albert, Sorensen 4 (Allan, Aquilon) 15:34. 7. Regina, Whitehead 2 (unassisted) 19:38 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Peekeekoot Pa (slashing) 4:12; Rowan Reg, Sanders Pa (major, major-fighting) 12:19; Sanders Pa (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 12:19; Johnston Pa (interference) 16:58; Bedard Reg (tripping) 17:54. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Johnston Pa (kneeing) 5:01; Bateman Reg, Herman Pa (roughing) 7:49; Armstrong Reg, Aquilon Pa (roughing) 13:03; Wiesblatt Pa (cross checking) 19:14. Shots on goal by Regina 17 15 15 _ 47 Prince Albert 17 8 5 _ 30 Goal \u2014 Regina: Kieper (L, ), Sim (0:00 third, 5 shots, 5 saves). Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Regina: 1-8; Prince Albert: 0-5. Referees \u2014 Bob Millette, Tarrington Wyonzek. Linesmen \u2014 Jordan Carriere, Troy Semenchuk. Attendance \u2014 2,384 at Prince Albert.