HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Kamloops

Blazers 9, Pats 3

First Period

1. Kamloops, Seminoff 8 (Bankier, Michael) 10:26.

2. Regina, Bedard 23 (Howe) 10:48.

3. Kamloops, Stankoven 15 (Bairos) 13:11.

Penalties — Bairos Kam (holding) 15:04; Bateman Reg (high sticking) 19:01; Bedard Reg, Levis Kam (roughing) 19:56.

Second Period

4. Kamloops, Minten 8 (Stankoven, Sarell) 3:54.

5. Kamloops, Finnie 2 (Stankoven, Minten) 6:15.

6. Kamloops, Minten 9 (unassisted) 8:36.

7. Kamloops, Bankier 16 (unassisted) 11:58.

8. Kamloops, Levis 6 (Kuefler, Stankoven) 12:16 (pp).

9. Kamloops, Ferster 2 (Englot, Bairos) 12:27.

10. Regina, Suzdalev 15 (Svozil, Bedard) 14:11 (pp).

11. Kamloops, Bankier 17 (Bairos, Seminoff) 16:51 (pp).

Penalties — Spencer Reg (hooking) 6:32; Suzdalev Reg (tripping) 12:09; Van Olm Kam (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 12:27; Whitehead Reg (interference) 15:58.

Third Period

12. Regina, Bedard 24 (Svozil, Sim) 11:39 (pp).

Penalties — Armstrong Reg (roughing) 8:47; Sydor Kam (charging) 11:19; Oremba Reg (charging) 13:58; Levis Kam (roughing) 18:09; Vaughan Reg (checking to the head) 18:09; Brown Reg (instigator; misconduct, game misconduct) 18:09; Brown Reg, Seminoff Kam (major, major-fighting) 18:09; Van Olm Kam (10-minute misconduct) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Regina 14 15 7 _ 36
Kamloops 11 13 9 _ 33

Goal — Regina: Kieper (L, ), Sim (16:51 second, 10 shots, 10 saves). Kamloops: Ernst (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Regina: 2-3; Kamloops: 2-7.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Michael Bean.

Attendance — 5,544 at Kamloops.

