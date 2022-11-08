HKO-WHL-Sums-Red Deer-Winnipeg

Ice 3, Rebels 1 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Bourne Rd (tripping) 5:28; Dale Wpg (hooking) 9:04; Geekie Wpg (tripping) 12:41; Medernach Wpg (boarding) 15:53; McClennon Wpg (tripping) 20:00; Uchacz Rd (roughing) 20:00. Second Period 1. Winnipeg, Zloty 5 (Bruce, Geekie) 8:21 (pp). 2. Winnipeg, Bruce 3 (Prosofsky) 13:50. Penalties \u2014 Grubbe Rd (tripping) 3:40; Bawa Rd (delay of game) 7:20; Mayo Rd (roughing) 9:58; Pederson Wpg (roughing) 18:31. Third Period 3. Winnipeg, Savoie 6 (Benson) 0:13 (sh). 4. Red Deer, Birnie 2 (Uchacz) 12:52. Penalties \u2014 Josephson Rd (interference) 0:44; Pederson Wpg (boarding) 2:59; Isley Rd (interference) 14:50; Bruce Wpg (hooking) 17:35; Sedoff Rd (roughing) 19:38. Shots on goal by Red Deer 5 7 9 _ 21 Winnipeg 7 10 12 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Red Deer: Kelsey (L, ). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Red Deer: 0-6; Winnipeg: 1-7. Referees \u2014 Ben Croker, Wyatt Rapsky. Linesmen \u2014 Kelsey Mahoney, Layne Richardson. Attendance \u2014 1,411 at Winnipeg.