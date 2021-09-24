HKO-WHL-Sums-Red Deer-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 4, Rebels 3 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Hall 2 (Wheatcroft, Nash) 4:05. 2. Red Deer, Uchacz 3 (unassisted) 13:19. 3. Red Deer, Bawa 1 (Rowland, Fabrizi) 19:13. 4. Lethbridge, Repcik 1 (unassisted) 19:36. Penalties - Gustafson Rd (holding) 7:50; Rowland Rd (closing hand on puck) 7:55. Second Period 5. Lethbridge, Thacker 2 (Bentham, Nash) 13:44. 6. Lethbridge, Hall 3 (Pauls) 17:59. Penalties - Lind Rd (checking from behind) 7:00. Third Period 7. Red Deer, Anderson 2 (Weir, Lind) 5:23 (pp). Penalties - Barlage Let (checking to the head) 3:52. Shots on goal by Red Deer 12 6 14 _ 32 Lethbridge 8 11 3 _ 22 Goal - Red Deer: Coward (L, ). Lethbridge: Meneghin (15 shots, 13 saves), Picklyk (W, 11:18 second, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Red Deer: 1-1; Lethbridge: 0-3. Referees - Brody McGrath, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen - Will Mosswick, Jason Nedinis. Attendance - 596 at Lethbridge.