HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Victoria

Cougars 9, Royals 1 First Period 1. Prince George, Brown 4 (Samson, Thornton) 13:30. 2. Prince George, Dowhaniuk 1 (Dubinsky, Thornton) 17:44 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Samson Pg (roughing) 4:39; Dubinsky Pg (face off violation) 9:01; Edwards Vic (high sticking) 16:11. Second Period 3. Prince George, Wheatcroft 15 (Thornton, Heidt) 0:40 (pp). 4. Prince George, Thornton 5 (Singer) 3:33. 5. Prince George, Thornton 6 (Heidt, MacAdams) 8:04. 6. Prince George, Kmec 1 (Dezainde, Eastman) 13:48. 7. Victoria, Poole 12 (Newman, Patton) 18:16. Penalties \u2014 Rybinski Vic (interference) 0:03; Glover Pg (hooking) 9:22; Heidt Pg (slashing) 11:47. Third Period 8. Prince George, Dubinsky 6 (Boyko) 0:25. 9. Prince George, Dowhaniuk 2 (Ziemmer, Heidt) 10:54. 10. Prince George, Thornton 7 (Becher, Wheatcroft) 14:30 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Kipkie Vic (double minor, high sticking) 4:57; Edwards Vic (roughing) 13:38. Shots on goal by Prince George 13 12 15 _ 40 Victoria 8 8 6 _ 22 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Young (W, ). Victoria: Cunningham (L, ), Kraus (8:26 second, 21 shots, 17 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 3-5; Victoria: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Corey Koop, Steve Papp. Linesmen \u2014 Nathan Van Oosten, Ryan Sirk. Attendance \u2014 2,792 at Victoria.