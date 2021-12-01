Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Seattle

Thunderbirds 3, Cougars 1

First Period

1. Seattle, Gustafson 10 (Hanzel) 18:18.

2. Prince George, MacAdams 4 (Dowhaniuk, Reeves) 19:17.

Penalties — Reichle Pg (tripping) 10:04; Thornton Pg (delay of game) 12:06; Ludwig Sea (hooking) 14:43.

Second Period

3. Seattle, Davidson 7 (Korchinski, Gustafson) 8:17.

4. Seattle, Sanders 7 (Korchinski) 17:31.

Penalties — Brinson Pg (tripping) 1:51; Thornton Pg (delay of game) 6:50; Bauer Sea (hooking) 12:10; Armstrong Pg, Okonkwo Prada Sea (major, major-fighting) 14:09; Armstrong Pg (interference) 14:09.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Samson Pg (cross checking) 7:19.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 6 5 4 _ 15
Seattle 9 11 13 _ 33

Goal — Prince George: Gauthier (L, ). Seattle: Milic (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-2; Seattle: 0-6.

Referees — Jarrod Boman, Rocco Stachowiak. Linesmen — Adam McMasters, Cameron Wetmore.

Attendance — 2,339 at Seattle.

More News