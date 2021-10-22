HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Medicine Hat

Tigers 6, Raiders 2 First Period 1. Medicine Hat, Shtrom 2 (unassisted) 9:18. 2. Prince Albert, Peekeekoot 1 (unassisted) 11:48. Penalties - Gislason Pa (checking to the head) 4:48. Second Period 3. Prince Albert, Pakkala 1 (Kosior, Laventure) 5:30. 4. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 1 (Baker, Shtrom) 9:31 (pp). 5. Medicine Hat, Patton 2 (Wiesblatt, Shtrom) 12:51 (pp). 6. Medicine Hat, Arp 1 (Boehm) 13:24. Penalties - Hodass Mh (holding) 1:06; Shilo Pa (high sticking) 6:00; Guhle Pa (delay of game) 7:37; Aquilon Pa (tripping) 11:49; Hopwo Mh (10-minute misconduct) 12:51; Baker Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:28; Aquilon Pa (tripping) 14:28; Krebs Mh (hooking) 15:24. Third Period 7. Medicine Hat, Hopwo 2 (MacNeil, Svejkovsky) 11:36 (pp). 8. Medicine Hat, Danielson 2 (Hopwo, Svejkovsky) 17:44. Penalties - Patton Mh (interference) 5:54; Crocker Pa, Brook Mh (roughing) 8:00; Herman Pa (boarding) 10:35. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 12 8 8 _ 28 Medicine Hat 19 12 15 _ 46 Goal - Prince Albert: Serhyenko (L, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Prince Albert: 0-3; Medicine Hat: 3-5. Referees - Taylor Burzminski, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen - Tyson Phillips, Greg Sarauer. Attendance - 2,224 at Medicine Hat.