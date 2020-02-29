Winterhawks 3, Americans 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Lawson Tc (hooking) 1:42; Lajoie Tc (hooking) 18:39; Jarvis Por (mouthguard) 19:26.

Second Period

1. Portland, Jarvis 37 (Gilliss) 19:38.

Penalties — Gricius Por (tripping) 0:42; Hanus Por (interference) 2:03; Lajoie Tc (interference) 8:58; Smythe Por (delay of game) 15:06; Platz Tc (roughing) 20:00.

Third Period

2. Portland, Mannek 12 (Dureau) 10:07 (sh).

3. Tri-City, Lambert 16 (Bouchard, Joseph) 15:17 (pp).

4. Portland, Dureau 17 (Jarvis, Nolan) 18:29 (en).

Penalties — Gricius Por (tripping) 8:43; Quigley Por (cross checking) 14:07.

Shots on goal by

Portland 19 9 9 _ 37
Tri-City 10 6 8 _ 24

Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Tri-City: Boyko (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-4; Tri-City: 1-5.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Nick Bilko.

Attendance — 5,368 at Tri-City.