HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Everett
Silvertips 4, Winterhawks 1
First Period
1. Everett, Butt 6 (Christiansen) 3:19.
2. Portland, Dureau 16 (Jarvis, O'Brien) 8:23.
Penalties — Quigley Por (interference) 19:28.
Second Period
3. Everett, Berezowski 16 (Puutio, Seeley) 1:27 (pp).
4. Everett, Gurney 5 (Butt, Regnier) 8:53.
5. Everett, Goncalves 28 (Christiansen, Wylie) 16:07 (pp).
Penalties — Lee Evt (tripping) 9:27; Cicek Por (cross checking) 14:08.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Goncalves Evt (tripping) 11:06; Mannek Por (cross checking) 15:28; Wright Evt (roughing) 15:28.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|11
|8
|12
|_
|31
|Everett
|8
|14
|4
|_
|26
Goal — Portland: Hofer (L, ). Everett: Wolf (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-2; Everett: 2-2.
Referees — Adam Griffiths, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Adam Brastad, Cameron Wetmore.
Attendance — 7,483 at Everett.