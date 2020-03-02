HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Prince Albert

Raiders 3, Warriors 2

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 24 (unassisted) 11:58.

2. Moose Jaw, Hayes 7 (Korczak, Hunt) 18:03 (pp).

Penalties — Guhle Pa (high sticking) 16:49.

Second Period

3. Moose Jaw, Korczak 18 (Lang) 6:41 (pp).

4. Prince Albert, Guhle 11 (Herman) 10:54.

Penalties — Prince Albert bench (too many men, served by Horon) 4:16; Vitelli Pa (tripping) 5:58; Masella Pa (roughing) 13:31; Augustine Mj (holding) 16:49.

Third Period

5. Prince Albert, Protas 29 (Watts, Moe) 1:12.

Penalties — Popple Mj (tripping) 6:10; Anderson Mj (high sticking) 12:00; Herman Pa (tripping) 17:06.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 6 4 6 _ 16 Prince Albert 17 14 12 _ 43

Goal — Moose Jaw: Bilous (L, ). Prince Albert: Serhyenko (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 2-5; Prince Albert: 0-3.

Referees — Jason Bourdon, Bob Millette. Linesmen — Jordan Carriere, Troy Semenchuk.

Attendance — 2,523 at Prince Albert.