HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Moose Jaw

Warriors 6, Tigers 2

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Yager 17 (Firkus) 1:35.

2. Medicine Hat, Chorney 1 (Ferster, MacNeil) 18:24.

Penalties — Parsons Mh (roughing) 13:54.

Second Period

3. Moose Jaw, Baco 6 (Alarie, Korczak) 7:25.

4. Moose Jaw, Baco 7 (Alarie, Korczak) 10:51.

Penalties — Baker Mh (hooking) 19:59.

Third Period

5. Moose Jaw, Yager 18 (Firkus, Rysavy) 4:17.

6. Moose Jaw, Baco 8 (unassisted) 9:56 (sh).

7. Moose Jaw, Alarie 10 (Jordan, Gallant) 14:33.

8. Medicine Hat, Parsons 2 (Hodass, Patton) 15:51.

Penalties — Hunt Mj (interference) 9:40; Parsons Mh, Hoekstra Mj (roughing) 12:38.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 9 10 8 _ 27
Moose Jaw 9 8 5 _ 22

Goal — Medicine Hat: Langkow (L, ). Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-1; Moose Jaw: 0-2.

Referees — Ben Croker, Karlin Krieger. Linesmen — Ridge Brooks, Sean Dufour.

Attendance — 2,249 at Moose Jaw.

