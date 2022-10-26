Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Swift Current

Broncos 5, Hurricanes 4

First Period

1. Swift Current, Pickering 2 (Pelletier, Fluker) 13:07.

Penalties — Ward Sc (hooking) 5:15; Bentham Let, Filmon Sc, Ward Sc (roughing) 19:57; Edwards Let (cross checking) 19:57.

Second Period

2. Swift Current, Filmon 5 (Ward, Pelletier) 3:27 (pp).

3. Lethbridge, Smith 3 (Zandee) 10:07.

4. Swift Current, Ward 4 (Hvidston, Pickering) 16:42 (pp).

Penalties — Arntsen Let (cross checking) 3:03; Ward Sc (hooking) 11:16; Wormald Let (slashing) 15:21.

Third Period

5. Lethbridge, Laventure 1 (Shepard, McCutcheon) 4:19 (pp).

6. Lethbridge, Shepard 6 (Edwards) 11:46.

7. Swift Current, Ward 5 (Sadhra-Kang) 13:01.

8. Swift Current, McGinley 1 (Lewis) 13:21.

9. Lethbridge, Jones 5 (Pauls, Laventure) 17:07.

Penalties — Wyrostok Sc (tripping) 0:45; Fluker Sc (high sticking) 4:11; Astashevich Let (hooking) 6:52.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 11 9 8 _ 28
Swift Current 6 13 6 _ 25

Goal — Lethbridge: Picklyk (L, ). Swift Current: Alexander (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-4; Swift Current: 2-3.

Referees — Troy Murray, Adam Bloski. Linesmen — Levi Schutz.

Attendance — 1,503 at Swift Current.

