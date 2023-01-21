HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Seattle

Thunderbirds 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) First Period 1. Lethbridge, Smith 5 (Wilke) 7:01. 2. Seattle, Davidson 22 (Sawchyn, Korchinski) 13:42 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Hanzel Sea (high sticking) 1:12; Arntsen Let (faceoff interference) 13:36; Laventure Let (delay of game) 17:20. Second Period 3. Lethbridge, Shepard 16 (Laventure, McCutcheon) 18:43 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Iginla Sea (slashing) 7:12; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Iginla) 18:31; Crnkovic Sea (interference) 19:24. Third Period 4. Seattle, Schaefer 18 (Korchinski, Prokop) 6:58. Penalties \u2014 Bentham Let (slashing) 1:34; Schaefer Sea (boarding) 13:26; Marques Let (tripping) 17:15. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Wormald Let (tripping) 1:18. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 9 7 7 0 _ 23 Seattle 10 4 12 2 _ 28 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Thomson (28 shots, 25 saves). Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 1-5; Seattle: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Adam Bloski, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen \u2014 Eric McLaughlin, Tim Plamondon. Attendance \u2014 4,657 at Seattle.