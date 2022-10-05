HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Prince Albert

Raiders 3, Hurricanes 0 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Shepard Let (holding) 13:22; Arntsen Let (roughing) 15:07; Herman Pa (face off violation) 15:10. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Boucher Pa (slashing) 5:18; Astashevich Let (interference) 10:17; Sorensen Pa (interference) 12:33; Renas Let (kneeing) 17:17; Johnston Pa (cross checking) 17:17; Pauls Let (charging) 19:33. Third Period 1. Prince Albert, Latimer 1 (Stanick, Kosior) 2:40 (pp). 2. Prince Albert, Sorensen 3 (Stanick) 4:31. 3. Prince Albert, Kosior 3 (unassisted) 17:05 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Shepard Let (tripping) 1:26; Goldsmith Pa (roughing) 6:59; Latimer Pa (interference) 16:46. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 10 5 14 _ 29 Prince Albert 2 8 10 _ 20 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Picklyk (L, ). Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 0-5; Prince Albert: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Troy Murray, Bob Millette. Linesmen \u2014 Jordan Carriere, Troy Semenchuk. Attendance \u2014 2,112 at Prince Albert.