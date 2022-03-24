Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Victoria

Royals 4, Rockets 3

First Period

1. Victoria, Schuurman 27 (Scott, Zemlak) 10:34.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

2. Kelowna, Flamand 9 (Feist, Szturc) 11:31 (pp).

3. Victoria, Willms 3 (Scott, Almquist) 17:27 (pp).

Penalties — Hodson Vic (slashing) 9:36; Liwiski Kel (tripping) 15:38.

Third Period

4. Victoria, Schuurman 28 (Scott, Almquist) 1:06.

5. Kelowna, Poole 14 (Liwiski) 2:22.

6. Victoria, Almquist 3 (Scott, Schuurman) 4:00.

7. Kelowna, McMillen 11 (Wightman, Lee) 7:47.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 14 11 14 _ 39
Victoria 11 11 9 _ 31

Goal — Kelowna: Kykkanen (L, ). Victoria: Arnold (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-1; Victoria: 1-1.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Ryan White, Nathan Van Oosten.

Attendance — 2,326 at Victoria.

