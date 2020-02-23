Royals 4, Rockets 3 (SO)

First Period

1. Kelowna, Topping 10 (Wong, Novak) 1:14.

2. Victoria, Fizer 17 (unassisted) 8:53 (sh).

3. Kelowna, Wong 5 (Novak, Topping) 19:56.

Penalties — Hamaliuk Kel (hooking) 5:41; Tracey Vic (hooking) 6:15; Prowse Vic (slashing) 7:55.

Second Period

4. Kelowna, Carmichael 1 (Swetlikoff, Hamaliuk) 3:27.

5. Victoria, Tracey 19 (Oliver, Haden) 18:55.

Penalties — Lamb Vic (high sticking) 7:54; Fizer Vic (tripping) 11:38; Prowse Vic (cross checking) 17:06; Lee Kel (tripping) 18:49.

Third Period

6. Victoria, Tracey 20 (Prowse) 0:19 (pp).

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Victoria wins 2-1

Victoria: , Oliver goal, Haden goal.

Kelowna: , McDonald goal, Wedman miss, Topping miss.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 15 8 9 4 _ 36
Victoria 15 5 15 2 _ 38

Goal — Kelowna: Basran (37 shots, 34 saves). Victoria: Evanoff (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-5; Victoria: 1-2.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Jordan Browne, Chris Van Deventer.

Attendance — 7,006 at Victoria.