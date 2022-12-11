Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver

Giants 3, Rockets 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Kelowna, Golder 10 (DeSouza, Cristall) 9:17.

Penalties — Lipinski Van (hooking) 4:37.

Second Period

2. Vancouver, Anderson 1 (Lipinski, Halaburda) 0:41 (pp).

3. Vancouver, Honzek 16 (Lipinski) 7:11.

Penalties — Golder Kel (interference) 0:12; Flamand Kel (hooking) 4:17; Price Kel (high sticking) 5:02; Cristall Kel (roughing) 14:40; Anderson Van (interference) 15:34.

Third Period

4. Kelowna, Graham 6 (Cristall, Szturc) 0:25.

Penalties — Flamand Kel (delay of game) 2:54; Gronick Van (holding) 7:50; Anderson Van (holding) 16:46.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Anderson Van (tripping) 0:19.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 8 6 13 2 _ 29
Vancouver 8 9 13 1 _ 31

Goal — Kelowna: Kykkanen (2 shots, 2 saves). Vancouver: Vikman (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-5; Vancouver: 1-5.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Owen Middleton, Nathan Van Oosten.

Attendance — 5,021 at Vancouver.

