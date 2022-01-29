Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver

Rockets 6, Giants 0

First Period

1. Kelowna, McMillen 6 (Carmichael) 16:24.

Penalties — Liwiski Kel (roughing, misconduct) 19:22; Cull Van (tripping) 8:31; Lee Kel (hooking) 9:29; Babcock Kel (cross checking) 14:08.

Second Period

2. Kelowna, Pacheco 2 (unassisted) 12:34.

3. Kelowna, Novak 17 (Cristall, Poole) 19:21 (pp).

4. Kelowna, Kydd 7 (Wightman, Pacheco) 19:42.

Penalties — Kovacevic Kel, Lies Van (major, major-fighting) 2:26; Szturc Kel (interference) 3:18; Lipinski Van (high sticking) 9:18; Cadieux Van (roughing) 18:57; Wightman Kel (cross checking) 19:45.

Third Period

5. Kelowna, Liwiski 11 (Babcock) 1:40 (sh).

6. Kelowna, Szturc 7 (Cristall) 16:23.

Penalties — McMillen Kel (roughing) 7:14; Ostapchuk Van (slashing) 7:14; Poole Kel, Ostapchuk Van (major, major-fighting) 13:32.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 7 12 11 _ 30
Vancouver 9 10 6 _ 25

Goal — Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Vancouver: Vikman (L, ), Gurski (0:00 third, 11 shots, 9 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-3; Vancouver: 0-5.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Angus Middleton, Bradley Parker.

Attendance — 2,163 at Vancouver.

More News