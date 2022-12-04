HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Tri-City

Americans 5, Rockets 1 First Period 1. Tri-City, Greenway 14 (Belton, Gavin) 5:04 (pp). 2. Tri-City, Mechura 10 (Belton) 13:41. 3. Tri-City, Bell 9 (Dragicevic, Sloan) 19:03. Penalties \u2014 Cristall Kel (hooking) 5:03; Gavin Tc (tripping) 10:59; Camazzola Tc (slashing) 13:58. Second Period 4. Tri-City, Sloan 10 (Bell, McMillan) 15:10. Penalties \u2014 Lajoie Tc (high sticking) 6:41; Cristall Kel (interference) 7:42; Lajoie Tc (high sticking) 8:41; Lajoie Tc (slashing) 12:17; Babcock Kel (cross checking) 19:51. Third Period 5. Kelowna, DeSouza 4 (Dach, Cristall) 9:41. 6. Tri-City, Bell 10 (Sloan, McMillan) 18:11 (pp). Penalties \u2014 DeSouza Kel, Greenway Tc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:31; Dach Kel (high sticking) 12:37; Babcock Kel (tripping) 16:31; Peskett Kel (roughing) 20:00. Shots on goal by Kelowna 16 14 7 _ 37 Tri-City 6 9 11 _ 26 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Boyko (L, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 0-4; Tri-City: 2-4. Referees \u2014 Kyle Kowalski, Tatu Kunto. Linesmen \u2014 Toby Wolfe, Max Lucas. Attendance \u2014 2,655 at Tri-City.