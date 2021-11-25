Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Spokane

Chiefs 2, Rockets 1

First Period

1. Spokane, Hughes 5 (Kovgoreniya) 7:16.

Penalties — Bonni Spo (boarding) 5:37; Novak Kel (holding) 6:15; Wiles Spo (cross checking) 15:29.

Second Period

2. Spokane, Larson 2 (Hughes, Swetlikoff) 6:25 (pp).

3. Kelowna, Novak 9 (Flamand) 19:01.

Penalties — McMillen Kel (tripping) 5:43; Fricker Spo (holding) 7:03; Liwiski Kel, Proske Spo (roughing) 12:14.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Finley Spo (boarding) 3:02; Liwiski Kel (too many men) 4:26; Gudelj Spo (roughing) 7:43; Feist Kel (boarding) 7:43; Poole Kel (hooking) 16:15; Fricker Spo (hooking) 17:32.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 6 12 6 _ 24
Spokane 8 8 10 _ 26

Goal — Kelowna: Boyko (L, ). Spokane: Beaupit (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-5; Spokane: 1-4.

Referees — Jackson Kozari, Anthony Guzzo. Linesmen — Max Lucas, Steven Fleming.

Attendance — 2,814 at Spokane.

