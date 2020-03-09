Blazers 6, Americans 1

First Period

1. Kamloops, Hughes 24 (Zary) 9:56.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

2. Kamloops, Zary 38 (Centazzo, Franklin) 3:38.

3. Kamloops, Martin 14 (Zary) 4:53 (pp).

4. Tri-City, Mutala 28 (Bowman, Hrabik) 13:56 (pp).

Penalties — Greenway Tc (cross checking) 4:44; Stankoven Kam (hooking) 8:09; Carpendale Kam (tripping) 13:41; Huo Tc (hooking) 17:23; Lawson Tc (boarding) 19:43; Franklin Kam (hooking) 19:48.

Third Period

5. Kamloops, Stankoven 29 (Baragano, Sopotyk) 8:05.

6. Kamloops, Hughes 25 (Pillar) 14:52.

7. Kamloops, Sopotyk 9 (Onyebuchi) 18:30 (sh).

Penalties — Stuart Kam (hooking) 18:05.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 17 13 9 _ 39
Tri-City 8 3 2 _ 13

Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Tri-City: Dunsford (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-3; Tri-City: 1-4.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Jackson Kozari, Ron Dietterle.

Attendance — 2,758 at Tri-City.