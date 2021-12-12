HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Prince George

Cougars 3, Blazers 2 First Period 1. Prince George, Samson 3 (unassisted) 4:07. 2. Kamloops, Seminoff 14 (Kuefler) 10:19. Penalties \u2014 None. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Armstrong Pg (tripping) 6:18; Kamloops bench (too many men, served by Spencer) 13:22; Bowie Pg (face off violation) 14:48; Brinson Pg (tripping) 17:12. Third Period 3. Prince George, Heidt 5 (Armstrong) 3:28. 4. Kamloops, Belton 6 (Spencer) 3:59. 5. Prince George, Samson 4 (unassisted) 6:09. Penalties \u2014 Heidt Pg (delay of game) 1:17; Pillar Kam (roughing) 5:02; Brown Pg (roughing) 5:02; Brandwood Kam (high sticking) 8:46. Shots on goal by Kamloops 17 14 19 _ 50 Prince George 8 9 9 _ 26 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Ernst (L, ). Prince George: Gauthier (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 0-4; Prince George: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Kyle Kowalski, Anthony Maletta. Linesmen \u2014 Tyler Garden, Blair Scott. Attendance \u2014 2,951 at Prince George.