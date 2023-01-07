HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge

Oil Kings 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO) First Period 1. Edmonton, Hodnett 7 (Alcos, Kovacevic) 10:56. Penalties \u2014 Pilling Edm (boarding) 7:49; Finley Edm (interference) 11:17. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Shepard Let (interference) 7:41; Kovacevic Edm (hooking) 11:33; Arntsen Let (holding) 13:52. Third Period 2. Lethbridge, Swetlikoff 6 (Shepard) 4:30. 3. Lethbridge, Wormald 15 (Jones, Zimmer) 12:39 (pp). 4. Edmonton, Miller 6 (Melnyk, MacKenzie) 17:00. Penalties \u2014 Finnie Edm (kneeing) 11:21. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shootout \u2014 Edmonton wins 2-0 Lethbridge: , Chadwick miss, Zimmer miss. Edmonton: , Hauf goal, Hodnett goal. Shots on goal by Edmonton 8 11 10 2 _ 32 Lethbridge 14 14 17 2 _ 47 Goal \u2014 Edmonton: Cunningham (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (31 shots, 29 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Edmonton: 0-2; Lethbridge: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen \u2014 Tyson Phillips, David Gilfoy. Attendance \u2014 3,763 at Lethbridge.