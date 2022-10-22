Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Medicine Hat

Tigers 5, Wheat Kings 1

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Andresen 3 (MacKenzie, Boehm) 4:45.

2. Medicine Hat, MacNeil 2 (Krebs, Bocharov) 6:26 (pp).

3. Medicine Hat, Bocharov 2 (St. Martin, Smith) 19:54 (sh).

Penalties — Hodass Mh (tripping) 3:47; Ritchie Bdn (tripping) 4:21; Ward Bdn (tripping) 5:25; Boehm Mh (checking from behind) 15:04; Wiesblatt Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 18:23.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Henry Bdn (interference, unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:46; Roersma Bdn (delay of game) 11:20; Smythe Mh (hooking) 18:47.

Third Period

4. Brandon, Hyland 5 (Chiasson, Malyavin) 9:54 (pp).

5. Medicine Hat, Lee 6 (unassisted) 18:03 (pp).

6. Medicine Hat, Boehm 4 (Bocharov, Langkow) 18:22 (pp).

Penalties — Ward Bdn (cross checking, misconduct) 17:08; Ward Bdn (double minor, roughing) 5:27; Parsons Mh (roughing) 5:27; St. Martin Mh (tripping) 9:05; Polshakov Bdn (high sticking) 16:28.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 11 6 6 _ 23
Medicine Hat 13 14 12 _ 39

Goal — Brandon: Jones (L, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 1-5; Medicine Hat: 3-8.

Referees — Steve Papp, Brody McGrath. Linesmen — Marcus Gerow, Tyson Phillips.

Attendance — 2,273 at Medicine Hat.

