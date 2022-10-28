WHL All Times Local Western Conference B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 10 5 3 1 1 41 31 12 Vancouver 12 4 5 1 2 37 46 11 Prince George 10 5 5 0 0 35 37 10 Kelowna 10 3 6 1 0 32 38 7 Victoria 13 2 9 2 0 34 57 6 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 8 8 0 0 0 50 22 16 Portland 8 7 1 0 0 36 25 14 Everett 10 7 3 0 0 46 42 14 Tri-City 10 5 5 0 0 41 42 10 Spokane 9 3 6 0 0 30 47 6 Eastern Conference East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 13 12 1 0 0 55 28 24 Saskatoon 11 9 2 0 0 41 21 18 Moose Jaw 11 7 4 0 0 37 34 14 Regina 13 6 6 0 1 41 45 13 Brandon 13 6 6 1 0 32 38 13 Prince Albert 13 3 8 2 0 26 45 8 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 11 11 0 0 0 50 20 22 Lethbridge 13 5 8 0 0 30 46 10 Calgary 10 4 4 1 1 35 28 10 Medicine Hat 10 4 5 1 0 47 37 9 Swift Current 10 3 7 0 0 32 41 6 Edmonton 12 1 10 1 0 20 58 3 Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Wednesday's results Swift Current 5 Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 6 Victoria 2 Thursday's results Vancouver 2 Edmonton 1 Friday's results Winnipeg 4 Brandon 1 Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m. Victoria at Swift Current, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Red Deer, 7 p.m. Everett at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m. Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Seattle at Prince George, 7 p.m. Kelowna at Portland, 7 p.m. Spokane at Kamloops, 7 p.m. Saturday's games Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m. Everett at Regina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Prince George, 6 p.m. Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Kelowna at Portland, 6 p.m. Tri-City at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m. Victoria at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Sunday's games Vancouver at Calgary, 2 p.m. Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Tri-City at Regina, 4 p.m. Tuesday's games Everett at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m. Victoria at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. Tri-City at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Prince George at Seattle, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday's games Everett at Brandon, 7 p.m. Victoria at Calgary, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Swift Current, 7 p.m. Tri-City at Saskatoon, 7 p.m. Prince George at Portland, 7 p.m.