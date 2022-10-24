WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 10 5 3 1 1 37 31 12 Prince George 10 5 5 0 0 34 36 10 Vancouver 11 3 5 1 2 35 43 9 Kelowna 10 3 6 1 0 32 37 7 Victoria 12 2 8 2 0 31 47 6

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 8 8 0 0 0 49 21 16 Portland 8 7 1 0 0 35 25 14 Everett 10 7 3 0 0 45 39 14 Tri-City 10 5 5 0 0 41 42 10 Spokane 9 3 6 0 0 30 43 6

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 12 11 1 0 0 51 27 22 Saskatoon 11 9 2 0 0 41 21 18 Regina 12 6 5 0 1 40 43 13 Brandon 12 6 5 1 0 31 34 13 Moose Jaw 10 6 4 0 0 32 32 12 Prince Albert 13 3 8 2 0 26 45 8

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 10 10 0 0 0 42 18 20 Lethbridge 12 5 7 0 0 26 41 10 Calgary 10 4 4 1 1 31 28 10 Medicine Hat 10 4 5 1 0 47 37 9 Swift Current 9 2 7 0 0 23 36 4 Edmonton 11 1 9 1 0 19 52 3

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Red Deer 4 Medicine Hat 2

Brandon 2 Lethbridge 1

Prince Albert 2 Edmonton 1

Saskatoon 3 Calgary 0

Winnipeg 5 Kamloops 3

Tri-City 6 Everett 3

Prince George 5 Vancouver 1

Saturday's results

Lethbridge 3 Swift Current 2

Red Deer 3 Prince Albert 0

Medicine Hat 5 Brandon 1

Tri-City 7 Portland 3

Vancouver 6 Victoria 5 (OT)

Seattle 8 Spokane 3

Prince George 4 Kamloops 3 (OT)

Winnipeg 5 Kelowna 4

Sunday's results

Calgary 6 Prince Albert 2

Moose Jaw at Regina, 4 p.m.

Saskatoon 5 Edmonton 1

Vancouver 6 Kamloops 3

Wednesday's games

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Vancouver at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Winnipeg at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Everett at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Portland, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Regina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Portland, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.