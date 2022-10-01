WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince George 3 2 1 0 0 14 16 4 Vancouver 3 1 1 0 1 9 13 3 Kelowna 2 0 1 1 0 12 12 1 Kamloops 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 0 Victoria 3 0 3 0 0 10 16 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 2 2 0 0 0 8 3 4 Portland 2 2 0 0 0 12 7 4 Spokane 2 2 0 0 0 12 10 4 Seattle 1 1 0 0 0 8 4 2 Tri-City 3 1 2 0 0 13 15 2

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 3 3 0 0 0 18 7 6 Saskatoon 2 2 0 0 0 14 4 4 Regina 3 2 1 0 0 15 12 4 Moose Jaw 3 2 1 0 0 13 17 4 Brandon 1 0 0 1 0 7 5 1 Prince Albert 4 0 3 1 0 12 17 1

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 2 2 0 0 0 11 6 4 Calgary 2 1 0 0 1 4 4 3 Medicine Hat 2 1 1 0 0 15 9 2 Swift Current 3 1 2 0 0 5 16 2 Lethbridge 2 1 1 0 0 6 13 2 Edmonton 3 0 2 1 0 8 18 1

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 6 Prince Albert 2

Thursday's results

Regina 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Friday's results

Winnipeg 5 Swift Current 0

Moose Jaw 4 Prince Albert 3

Lethbridge 5 Medicine Hat 4

Prince George 6 Kelowna 3

Everett 4 Tri-City 2

Vancouver 4 Victoria 1

Saturday's results

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Regina at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Regina at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Victoria at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.