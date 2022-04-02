WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 63 45 16 2 0 268 159 92 x-Kelowna 61 36 19 1 5 224 196 78 Vancouver 60 23 33 4 0 169 214 50 Victoria 63 22 35 5 1 180 257 50 Prince George 62 22 37 2 1 166 225 47

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 62 43 10 4 5 268 171 95 x-Portland 63 42 16 3 2 272 178 89 x-Seattle 63 40 17 4 2 245 167 86 Spokane 62 20 37 4 1 167 269 45 Tri-City 63 18 40 5 0 165 288 41

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Winnipeg 63 49 9 3 2 290 141 103 x-Moose Jaw 63 35 23 3 2 233 203 75 x-Saskatoon 63 35 24 3 1 209 208 74 Brandon 61 31 25 3 2 198 220 67 Prince Albert 63 25 33 4 1 176 215 55 Regina 61 24 32 3 2 214 245 53

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Edmonton 62 46 13 2 1 272 166 95 x-Red Deer 62 41 17 2 2 236 165 86 Lethbridge 62 28 30 3 1 187 224 60 Swift Current 65 26 32 5 2 176 233 59 Calgary 63 24 31 6 2 171 207 56 Medicine Hat 62 11 47 3 1 147 282 26

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Winnipeg 8 Moose Jaw 1

Wednesday's results

Everett at Portland, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert 2 Brandon 1

Swift Current 6 Lethbridge 4

Regina 3 Saskatoon 2

Calgary 3 Medicine Hat 2

Kamloops 8 Prince George 2

Friday's results

Calgary 5 Swift Current 2

Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 1

Brandon 4 Prince Albert 2

Winnipeg 7 Regina 0

Lethbridge 6 Medicine Hat 3

Spokane 6 Kamloops 5

Kelowna 9 Prince George 2

Portland 5 Everett 4 (OT)

Seattle 6 Tri-City 4

Saturday's results

Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Swift Current at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 2 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.