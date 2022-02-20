WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 49 34 13 2 0 207 126 70 Kelowna 44 28 12 1 3 167 134 60 Prince George 49 19 27 2 1 129 166 41 Vancouver 45 19 24 2 0 126 155 40 Victoria 48 13 30 4 1 134 212 31

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 48 35 7 2 4 206 127 76 Portland 49 31 13 3 2 201 139 67 Seattle 46 30 11 4 1 187 120 65 Tri-City 47 14 28 5 0 126 216 33 Spokane 47 13 29 4 1 117 205 31

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 42 32 7 2 1 198 98 67 Moose Jaw 51 29 17 3 2 182 161 63 Saskatoon 46 26 18 1 1 157 157 54 Brandon 44 24 15 3 2 147 152 53 Regina 43 18 23 1 1 155 166 38 Prince Albert 46 17 26 2 1 132 167 37

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 49 35 11 2 1 209 135 73 Red Deer 49 31 15 2 1 176 133 65 Calgary 46 18 21 5 2 135 155 43 Lethbridge 45 20 22 2 1 123 159 43 Swift Current 48 18 24 5 1 130 178 42 Medicine Hat 45 9 32 3 1 118 201 22

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Moose Jaw 3 Calgary 2

Brandon 4 Medicine Hat 1

Prince George 5 Kelowna 2

Friday's results

Regina 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)

Swift Current 7 Medicine Hat 2

Brandon 5 Lethbridge 2

Winnipeg 3 Calgary 1

Red Deer 5 Saskatoon 3

Everett 4 Kamloops 1

Kelowna 3 Prince George 2

Seattle 3 Spokane 1

Portland 6 Tri-City 2

Victoria 5 Vancouver 2

Saturday's results

Brandon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw 4 Prince Albert 2

Red Deer 3 Winnipeg 2

Seattle 5 Portland 1

Edmonton 9 Saskatoon 1

Lethbridge 2 Medicine Hat 1

Tri-City 4 Spokane 3 (OT)

Everett 3 Victoria 1

Vancouver 4 Kamloops 3 (OT)

Kelowna 3 Prince George 2

Sunday's results

Saskatoon at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Monday's games

Swift Current at Regina, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Medicine Hat, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Everett at Kamloops, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 2:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Prince Albert at Calgary, 11 a.m.

Medicine Hat at Regina, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.