HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 57 36 17 3 1 247 154 76 x-Vancouver 57 31 21 3 2 177 149 67 x-Victoria 59 30 22 5 2 164 177 67 Kelowna 59 27 26 3 3 168 200 60 Prince George 58 17 33 4 4 131 198 42

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Portland 59 42 10 3 4 249 153 91 x-Everett 58 42 12 3 1 212 134 88 x-Spokane 59 36 18 4 1 235 173 77 Seattle 60 23 30 4 3 168 229 53 Tri-City 58 17 36 4 1 153 268 39

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Prince Albert 59 33 17 5 4 193 147 75 x-Brandon 61 34 21 4 2 222 167 74 Winnipeg 59 34 24 1 0 211 203 69 Saskatoon 59 31 23 2 3 195 188 67 Regina 58 20 32 4 2 169 241 46 Moose Jaw 57 14 39 4 0 138 264 32

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Edmonton 61 41 10 6 4 232 156 92 x-Lethbridge 59 36 16 2 5 239 178 79 x-Medicine Hat 58 36 19 2 1 246 175 75 x-Calgary 59 34 20 4 1 206 175 73 Red Deer 59 22 32 2 3 167 236 49 Swift Current 59 10 45 1 3 121 279 24

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Brandon 9 Swift Current 1

Kelowna 5 Prince George 4

Everett 8 Tri-City 1

Thursday's results

Calgary 4 Winnipeg 1

Friday's results

Medicine Hat 8 Regina 2

Moose Jaw 6 Swift Current 2

Saskatoon 4 Prince Albert 2

Red Deer 2 Winnipeg 1

Lethbridge 5 Edmonton 4 (SO)

Brandon 3 Calgary 2

Kamloops 6 Prince George 1

Everett 4 Kelowna 3 (OT)

Portland 3 Tri-City 1

Spokane 9 Seattle 2

Vancouver 3 Victoria 0

Saturday's results

Moose Jaw 4 Swift Current 2

Prince Albert 3 Saskatoon 0

Edmonton 4 Red Deer 0

Brandon 4 Lethbridge 3

Portland 6 Seattle 3

Regina at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's results

Lethbridge at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 3:05 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 6 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Moose Jaw at Regina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Calgary at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.