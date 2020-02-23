HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 55 35 16 3 1 231 148 74 Vancouver 55 30 20 3 2 170 146 65 Victoria 57 29 21 5 2 161 169 65 Kelowna 55 25 26 2 2 154 184 54 Prince George 54 16 31 3 4 119 175 39

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Portland 56 40 9 3 4 238 143 87 x-Everett 54 38 12 3 1 190 127 80 x-Spokane 57 34 18 4 1 225 168 73 Seattle 57 23 28 3 3 162 212 52 Tri-City 55 17 33 4 1 148 256 39

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Prince Albert 57 32 16 5 4 188 143 73 Winnipeg 56 34 21 1 0 208 187 69 Brandon 57 31 21 3 2 203 157 67 Saskatoon 57 30 22 2 3 191 183 65 Regina 56 19 31 4 2 163 228 44 Moose Jaw 55 12 39 4 0 128 260 28

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Edmonton 58 39 10 6 3 214 150 87 x-Lethbridge 57 35 15 2 5 231 170 77 x-Medicine Hat 56 35 18 2 1 236 173 73 Calgary 56 32 19 4 1 196 167 69 Red Deer 56 20 31 2 3 165 231 45 Swift Current 56 10 42 1 3 116 260 24

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Tri-City 5 Swift Current 1

Edmonton 5 Winnipeg 0

Spokane 6 Lethbridge 3

Everett 6 Moose Jaw 0

Calgary 3 Victoria 2 (SO)

Friday's results

Spokane 5 Swift Current 1

Saskatoon 6 Regina 3

Brandon 5 Edmonton 2

Lethbridge 8 Moose Jaw 2

Medicine Hat 4 Tri-City 2

Portland 5 Seattle 3

Kelowna 3 Victoria 2

Vancouver 6 Calgary 5

Everett 4 Prince George 2

Saturday's results

Saskatoon 8 Swift Current 1

Edmonton 2 Regina 1 (OT)

Prince Albert 2 Brandon 1

Tri-City at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Seattle 3 Portland 2

Spokane at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's results

Brandon at Regina, 4 p.m.

Everett at Portland, 5 p.m.

Prince George at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 11 a.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Brandon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

Winnipeg at Calgary, 11 a.m.