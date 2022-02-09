See inside: Historic Gwen Frostic art studio available for $1.9M Property located 36 miles from Traverse City Angela Mulka
Staff writer Feb. 9, 2022
Gwen Frostic created Presscraft Papers in 1964 in Benzonia Township and sold her wilderness-influenced art printed using mechanical printing presses which visitors could watch in action. Now that studio, as well as her former residence, is selling for $1,900,000.
After being added to the
National Registry of Historic Places last year, the Gwen Frostic Studio is now available to buy in Benzonia for $1,900,000.
The property has been a popular destination in northern Michigan for residents and visitors since 1964 when the owner famous artist, author and poet Gwen Frostic opened her business, called Presscraft Papers, at the location.
Angela Mulka has a bachelor's degree in journalism, focused on environmental science and health reporting, from Michigan State University. She realizes the importance of representation for all people in storytelling and values the field because of its commitment to uncovering truth. Born and raised in Michigan, Angela hopes to become a voice for the natural world to protect our planet for generations to come. Connect with her on Twitter @angelamulka.