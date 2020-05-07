Suspect caught after 3 dead in string of Houston shootings

HOUSTON (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting three men during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston was captured early Thursday following a short chase, police said.

Joshua Kelsey, 35, was taken into custody about 4 a.m. and was driving a car that was stolen from the scene of the first slaying Wednesday night, Houston police said in a post on Twitter.

The shootings appear to be drug-related, Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said. Kelsey was described by police as a suspect in the slayings, but no charges were announced as of early Thursday.

“Kelsey is now being questioned by homicide detectives,” the post said.

The first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and left one man dead and another person injured, Finner said. The gunman then forced his way into a home and fatally shot a 60-year-old man, Finner said.

The gunman then drove to another house about 9 p.m. and fatally shot a man, police said.

Names of the dead and additional details about the circumstances of the shootings weren't immediately released.