Gunfire kills 2 men, both 18, in NJ capital city

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say gunfire claimed the lives of two 18-year-olds in New Jersey’s capital city over the weekend.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office says William Irrizarry and Julius Vargas were gunned down at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in South Trenton. No arrests were immediately announced and the motive wasn't immediately known.

The deaths bring the total number of homicides in the city to 24, far higher than the 15 homicides for all of last year and the 16 homicides the year before.

The Trentonian reported that city police director Sheilah Coley said last week that at least 11 of this year's slayings involved personal disputes. Coley has said her department made 2,284 arrests this year and identified 47 “main players” involved with “90 percent” of the crime in the city.

“We are doing everything we can with the resources we have,” Coley said at Thursday’s council meeting.