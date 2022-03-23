Guilty verdict in Atlanta City Hall corruption trial

ATLANTA (AP) — A jury found a political operative and former Atlanta city employee guilty Wednesday on charges including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery that resulted from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.
Mitzi Bickers was the first person to go to trial over the investigation into corruption during former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's administration. A jury of six men and six women found her guilty on nine of twelve counts, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.