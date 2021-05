TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a fellow assembly line worker at an Alabama automobile parts plant in 2019.

State news outlets report that Angela Mayo, 30, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in state court in Tuscaloosa in the death of Shanina Smith, 27. The shooting happened at Lear Corporation in Tuscaloosa County, a supplier for Mercedes-Benz.