Wafer-thin margin leads to Olympic silver for Eileen Gu EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 6:55 a.m.
1 of11 China's Eileen Gu reacts during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Estonia's Kelly Sildaru competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 United States' Maggie Voisin competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Estonia's Kelly Sildaru competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 United States' Maggie Voisin competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 China's Eileen Gu reacts afrer winning a silver medal in the women's slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Silver medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrate during the venue award ceremony for the women's slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — If Eileen Gu’s latest performance is best gauged by how she came through big under pressure, or how she somehow keeps balancing three different and difficult events with the demands of her burgeoning celebrity, then her high-wire act Tuesday at the Olympics must have felt like a victory.
The second-place finish she “settled for” after all those harrowing trips down the slopestyle course — it was more a matter of opinion than a loss.