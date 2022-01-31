Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European economy slowed noticeably at the end of last year as surging COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant piled on top of supply shortages and rising energy prices that dented consumer purchasing power. The result: An economic winter of discontent that may not lift until later this year.
Much of the slowdown came in Germany, Europe's largest economy, where difficulty getting needed parts held back its export-heavy manufacturing economy. France, Spain and Italy showed stronger growth.