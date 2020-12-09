Group says new virus rules could shutter many restaurants

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Restaurant Association says that new coronavirus restrictions in the state could force up to 40% of restaurants to shutter within a year without a financial lifeline.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that the most recent COVID rules restrict capacity in restaurants to 30%. The regulations were issued as Delaware experiences its highest rate of new daily cases and hospitalizations.

The Delaware Restaurant Association said that restaurants are being unfairly scapegoated for the surge.

“Although we continue to support action to protect the health of all Delawareans, we believe there is an unfounded impression that restaurants are part of the problem,” DRA President and CEO Carrie Leishman said. “As a result, restaurants will severely suffer from these inconsistent and restrictive mandates not applied to other industries.”

But Gov. John Carney has said that contact tracing data points to restaurants as places where people who have tested positive have been.

“Places where you gather and you’re drinking alcohol and you might let your guard down," Carney said. "That’s problematic only when we have a pandemic.”