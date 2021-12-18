Group pays off mortgages for first responder families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A foundation that takes care of first responders who die in the line of duty or from illnesses caused by their jobs has paid off the mortgages on three homes in South Carolina.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it paid off the mortgages for the families of North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best, who died in a wreck Jan. 1 and the Myrtle Beach home of retired New York City Police Det. James Giery, who died of cancer in September 2016. It also purchased a mortgage-free home for the family of Marion County deputy Jonathan Price, who died in a crash Jan. 6