Ground beef recalled from Maine supermarket
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine supermarket has issued a single-store recall for ground beef sold on Nov. 24.
According to Hannaford Supermarkets, the product could include pieces of metal as the result of a grinder that suffered an equipment failure.
The impacted product includes 81% Angus with a use-by date of Nov. 27, 81% lean with a use-by date of Nov. 27, 85% lean with a use-by date of Nov. 27, and 91% Angus with a use-by date of Nov. 26.
