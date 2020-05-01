Grizzly injures antler hunter in northwestern Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man was injured by a grizzly bear Friday while he was searching for antlers east of Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

Spencer Smith, 41, of Cody, suffered a severe neck injury but was alert and in stable condition after being flown to a hospital in Billings, according to the Park County, Wyoming, sheriff's office.

Searchers responded to an emergency alert that was activated on a GPS device in the East Painter Creek area north of the Sunlight Basin Wildlife Habitat Management Area, sheriff's officials said. They first found Smith's parked four wheeler and then Smith.

Wyoming Game and Fish officials said they had employees at the scene and the investigation was ongoing.

Friday was the first day that shed hunters could go onto public lands to collect antlers that elk, deer and moose lost over the winter.