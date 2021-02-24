Grewal: 4th male guard charged in attack on female inmates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A fourth male prison guard has been charged with misconduct and tampering with records stemming from an attack on female inmates at New Jersey's only women's prison, the attorney general said Tuesday.

Sgt. Matthew Faschan has been suspended and faces two counts of second-degree official misconduct and one count of third-degree tampering with public records or information, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement.

An attempt to reach Faschan's attorney was not successful early Wednesday.

Grewal said earlier this month when he charged three other male officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women that additional charges were likely.

“We will follow the evidence in this case wherever it leads and we will not rest until all of those responsible for these brutal attacks — at any level of the prison’s hierarchy — are held accountable,” Grewal said in an email. “That includes all those involved in planning and covering up these horrific acts.”

Faschan was supposed to video record the extraction of a inmate from her cell as required by state Department of Corrections policy, but failed to do that, prosecutors said. He also submitted an official report in which he said he filmed a victim hurting herself but did not, according to the attorney general.

The complaint against Faschan includes new information about the violence guards used against inmates. About 1 a.m. on Jan. 12, an inmate threw a white liquid out of her cell into the hallway, the complaint said. Soon after, a team of guards, including Faschan, arrived at her cell. She complied with a request to be handcuffed, and “begged officers not to harm her," according to the complaint.

While the inmate was being “forcibly extracted" from the cell, several officers repeatedly struck her with their fists, despite her being handcuffed and not resisting, according to the complaint.

Two other sergeants are charged with misconduct and tampering with records, and an officer faces those charges plus aggravated assaulted.

Messages have been left with two of their attorneys. It's unclear if the third guard has an attorney, according to the attorney general.

The January incident involved about two dozen guards, who have been placed on paid leave, along with an administrator, authorities have said. At least six inmates were victims, according to Grewal.

The incident has led to a bipartisan effort among lawmakers to oust Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks. Hicks' office has said it's working to implement changes and has resisted calls to step down.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has declined to fire Hicks so far, but has hired an outside counsel to investigate the January incident.

More criminal charges could be coming, Grewal said.

The prison has what Grewal called an “ugly history."

In April, a U.S. Justice Department report alleged state corrections department and officials at the prison violated inmates’ constitutional rights by failing to protect them. Several corrections officers at the prison have pleaded guilty or been convicted of sexual abuse and misconduct in recent years.

The report called sexual abuse at the prison “severe and prevalent,” and said a “culture of acceptance” has persisted for years.

Hicks' office and the governor have said the state is negotiating a settlement agreement with the Justice Department over the allegations.