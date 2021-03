DENVER (AP) — Gregg Smith, a rancher, former U.S. Marine and former business executive, has announced he is abandoning his bid for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in 2022.

In a tweet on Monday, Smith said that “I have concluded as a newcomer to the Democratic Party, my chances of winning the primary are remote.” He added that “my continued presence will distract from a unified effort to defeat Lauren Boebert.”