Green Door in Baldwin opens for business

BALDWIN -- Medical marijuana patients in the Baldwin area no longer have to travel long distances to get the products they need.

Green Door Baldwin, a medical marijuana dispensary at 9116 S. M-37 in Baldwin, opened for business Monday, Jan. 13.

Owner Audrey Dominique said she is glad to finally be opening. Her and husband Steve, who own Pure Michigan Solutions smoke shop, have been working on the retail facility for about two years, waiting on the laws and regulations to get put into place and getting their license approved.

Customers expressed excitement at having some place local to take their business.

Heather Cunningham said she previously had been driving to White Cloud, Bay City or Evart to get what she needed, and is glad to have someplace close to home.

"I'm stoked," Cunningham said. "I had to drive a good ways before. I think I'm going to be spending a lot of time here."

Local resident Kevin Brandon agreed.

"I used to live in Detroit, where I had tremendous access to my medical needs, but it's been difficult since moving here two years ago," Brandon said. "I've had to drive about 40 miles, round-trip, so this is great. It's good for Baldwin and good for medical patients."

Loraine Alexander, who recently retired to Irons, said she previously grew her own product but is glad for the opportunity to explore other options.

"We are interested in the edibles and in talking to someone who knows more about the different products," Alexander said. "We want to find out what is best for our particular medical needs. That's what I'm excited about."

With the approval of medical and recreational marijuana sales in Pleasant Plains Township, the Dominiques decided to expand into the marijuana business, and partnered with Green Door Bangor to expedite their licensing.

Mark Smith, who owns Green Door Bangor and has been working with the Dominiques to establish their marijuana business, said they are very excited about opening the facility in Baldwin, and are working to add recreational marijuana sales in the near future, as well as opening a second facility on U.S.10 by May.

"We are starting with medical, but hope to introduce recreational in the next couple of months when the licenses are approved," Smith said. "The second retail facility should be operational by May and will include both medical and recreational. You have to start with medical, and then apply for the recreational licensing."

Smith said they have their own grow facility in Bangor where all the flower they sell is grown, and they are already growing for recreational sales.

"As soon as the licenses are approved, we will start selling right away," he said. "We look forward to doing that."

Green Door plans to put a grow facility in the local area in the next couple of years, as well, Smith said.

"We should have 30 to 35 full-time jobs paying $15 per hour," Smith said. "This will be really good for the community."

Green Door Baldwin is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.